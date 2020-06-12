All apartments in Smyrna
32 Villa Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

32 Villa Court

32 Villa Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

32 Villa Ct SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This Beautiful Condo in Villas @ Vinings could be yours to rent...Just give us a call! - Location, Location, Location on this beautiful updated 2 bedroom 2.5 condo located at The Villas @ Vinings which is a Swim Community. This property has a living room, formal dining room with hardwoods There is a gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The upper level is carped and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Property is Total Electric and supplied with washer and dryer and with faux blinds. It has central heat/air.

NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO SECTION 8

Utilities: Georgia Power (Water, Trash and Landscaping are included)

Rent: $1,250.00*
(*$1,250.00 for 1st 6 months then $1,310.00 for last 6 months)

Deposit: $1,310.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information about this or our other properties please call 770-941-7745 and/or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

Photos may be of similar unit and not actual unit.

ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE2259101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Villa Court have any available units?
32 Villa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Villa Court have?
Some of 32 Villa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Villa Court currently offering any rent specials?
32 Villa Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Villa Court pet-friendly?
No, 32 Villa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 32 Villa Court offer parking?
No, 32 Villa Court does not offer parking.
Does 32 Villa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Villa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Villa Court have a pool?
Yes, 32 Villa Court has a pool.
Does 32 Villa Court have accessible units?
No, 32 Villa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Villa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Villa Court has units with dishwashers.
