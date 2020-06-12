32 Villa Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This Beautiful Condo in Villas @ Vinings could be yours to rent...Just give us a call! - Location, Location, Location on this beautiful updated 2 bedroom 2.5 condo located at The Villas @ Vinings which is a Swim Community. This property has a living room, formal dining room with hardwoods There is a gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The upper level is carped and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Property is Total Electric and supplied with washer and dryer and with faux blinds. It has central heat/air.



NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO SECTION 8



Utilities: Georgia Power (Water, Trash and Landscaping are included)



Rent: $1,250.00*

(*$1,250.00 for 1st 6 months then $1,310.00 for last 6 months)



Deposit: $1,310.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For more information about this or our other properties please call 770-941-7745 and/or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com



Photos may be of similar unit and not actual unit.



ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(RLNE2259101)