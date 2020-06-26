Rent Calculator
3135 Highland Drive SE
3135 Highland Drive Southeast
·
Location
3135 Highland Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great 4B/2BA house with hardwoods, updated kitchen & ample living space. Two family rooms + dining room + laundry room, all off the kitchen. Lawn care included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3135 Highland Drive SE have any available units?
3135 Highland Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3135 Highland Drive SE have?
Some of 3135 Highland Drive SE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3135 Highland Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Highland Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Highland Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 3135 Highland Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 3135 Highland Drive SE offer parking?
No, 3135 Highland Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 3135 Highland Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 Highland Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Highland Drive SE have a pool?
No, 3135 Highland Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Highland Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 3135 Highland Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Highland Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 Highland Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
