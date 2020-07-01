All apartments in Smyrna
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
3110 Ballet Ct
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

3110 Ballet Ct

3110 Ballet Court · (404) 538-0690
Location

3110 Ballet Court, Smyrna, GA 30082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Absolutely Perfect Location. Picture perfect in active neighborhood bordering The Silver Comet Trail! Situated on a cul-de-sac lot w/flat backyard! Pets considered on case by case basis. Great Smyrna location only minutes from airport, downtown, Buckhead & Suntrust park! 3 Spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths! Nice size Laundry room! Master retreat w/ sitting area, Large Master Bath with double vanities and large spa tub / separate shower! Living Room and Formal Dining Room! Family Room open to kitchen. Close to Silver Comet Trail, Rhyne Park and Tolleson Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Ballet Ct have any available units?
3110 Ballet Ct has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 Ballet Ct have?
Some of 3110 Ballet Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Ballet Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Ballet Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Ballet Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 Ballet Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3110 Ballet Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Ballet Ct offers parking.
Does 3110 Ballet Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 Ballet Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Ballet Ct have a pool?
No, 3110 Ballet Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3110 Ballet Ct have accessible units?
No, 3110 Ballet Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Ballet Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 Ballet Ct has units with dishwashers.
