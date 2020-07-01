3110 Ballet Ct

Amenities
Absolutely Perfect Location. Picture perfect in active neighborhood bordering The Silver Comet Trail! Situated on a cul-de-sac lot w/flat backyard! Pets considered on case by case basis. Great Smyrna location only minutes from airport, downtown, Buckhead & Suntrust park! 3 Spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths! Nice size Laundry room! Master retreat w/ sitting area, Large Master Bath with double vanities and large spa tub / separate shower! Living Room and Formal Dining Room! Family Room open to kitchen. Close to Silver Comet Trail, Rhyne Park and Tolleson Park!