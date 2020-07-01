All apartments in Smyrna
308 Mill Pond Court

308 Mill Pond Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

308 Mill Pond Ct SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located in desirable Smyrna!! Spacious split bedroom floor plan. Great room w/decorative fireplace. Mirrored wall in dining room w/ new vinyl flooring. Kitchen equipped with flat surface stove, built in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. King sized master bedroom w/ample closet space. Enjoy relaxing on balcony with breathtaking wooded views. Fast & easy access to Atlanta city life, downtown & airport. Condo ready for immediate move in!! Credit score 600+ and 24 month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Mill Pond Court have any available units?
308 Mill Pond Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Mill Pond Court have?
Some of 308 Mill Pond Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Mill Pond Court currently offering any rent specials?
308 Mill Pond Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Mill Pond Court pet-friendly?
No, 308 Mill Pond Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 308 Mill Pond Court offer parking?
Yes, 308 Mill Pond Court offers parking.
Does 308 Mill Pond Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Mill Pond Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Mill Pond Court have a pool?
No, 308 Mill Pond Court does not have a pool.
Does 308 Mill Pond Court have accessible units?
No, 308 Mill Pond Court does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Mill Pond Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Mill Pond Court has units with dishwashers.

