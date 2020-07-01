308 Mill Pond Court

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located in desirable Smyrna!! Spacious split bedroom floor plan. Great room w/decorative fireplace. Mirrored wall in dining room w/ new vinyl flooring. Kitchen equipped with flat surface stove, built in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. King sized master bedroom w/ample closet space. Enjoy relaxing on balcony with breathtaking wooded views. Fast & easy access to Atlanta city life, downtown & airport. Condo ready for immediate move in!! Credit score 600+ and 24 month lease required.