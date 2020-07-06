Rent Calculator
Last updated May 24 2019 at 8:43 AM
3006 Pat Mell Place
3006 Pat Mell Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3006 Pat Mell Place Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Fair Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Townhouse with or without furniture, washer and dryer included, all utilities are included. Please email me if interested.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3006 Pat Mell Place have any available units?
3006 Pat Mell Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Smyrna Rent Report
.
Is 3006 Pat Mell Place currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Pat Mell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Pat Mell Place pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Pat Mell Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 3006 Pat Mell Place offer parking?
No, 3006 Pat Mell Place does not offer parking.
Does 3006 Pat Mell Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 Pat Mell Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Pat Mell Place have a pool?
No, 3006 Pat Mell Place does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Pat Mell Place have accessible units?
No, 3006 Pat Mell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Pat Mell Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Pat Mell Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Pat Mell Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 Pat Mell Place does not have units with air conditioning.
