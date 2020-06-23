Rent Calculator
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
2771 Knoll Rd SE
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2771 Knoll Rd SE
2771 Knoll Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2771 Knoll Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Wow! Prime Smyrna location, corner lot, partially fenced, hardwood floors, must see! -
(RLNE4693593)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2771 Knoll Rd SE have any available units?
2771 Knoll Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
Is 2771 Knoll Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
2771 Knoll Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2771 Knoll Rd SE pet-friendly?
No, 2771 Knoll Rd SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 2771 Knoll Rd SE offer parking?
No, 2771 Knoll Rd SE does not offer parking.
Does 2771 Knoll Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2771 Knoll Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2771 Knoll Rd SE have a pool?
No, 2771 Knoll Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 2771 Knoll Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 2771 Knoll Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2771 Knoll Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2771 Knoll Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2771 Knoll Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2771 Knoll Rd SE does not have units with air conditioning.
