All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 2460 Glendale Cir SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
2460 Glendale Cir SE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

2460 Glendale Cir SE

2460 Glendale Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2460 Glendale Circle, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You must see this cute bungalow that offers: A lovely screened in front porch and a spacious backyard, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, built-in bookcases, stainless steel appliances, new paint, and a beautiful tiled bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 Glendale Cir SE have any available units?
2460 Glendale Cir SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2460 Glendale Cir SE have?
Some of 2460 Glendale Cir SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 Glendale Cir SE currently offering any rent specials?
2460 Glendale Cir SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 Glendale Cir SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2460 Glendale Cir SE is pet friendly.
Does 2460 Glendale Cir SE offer parking?
No, 2460 Glendale Cir SE does not offer parking.
Does 2460 Glendale Cir SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 Glendale Cir SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 Glendale Cir SE have a pool?
No, 2460 Glendale Cir SE does not have a pool.
Does 2460 Glendale Cir SE have accessible units?
No, 2460 Glendale Cir SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 Glendale Cir SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2460 Glendale Cir SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College