You must see this cute bungalow that offers: A lovely screened in front porch and a spacious backyard, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, built-in bookcases, stainless steel appliances, new paint, and a beautiful tiled bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2460 Glendale Cir SE have any available units?
2460 Glendale Cir SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2460 Glendale Cir SE have?
Some of 2460 Glendale Cir SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 Glendale Cir SE currently offering any rent specials?
2460 Glendale Cir SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 Glendale Cir SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2460 Glendale Cir SE is pet friendly.
Does 2460 Glendale Cir SE offer parking?
No, 2460 Glendale Cir SE does not offer parking.
Does 2460 Glendale Cir SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 Glendale Cir SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 Glendale Cir SE have a pool?
No, 2460 Glendale Cir SE does not have a pool.
Does 2460 Glendale Cir SE have accessible units?
No, 2460 Glendale Cir SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 Glendale Cir SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2460 Glendale Cir SE has units with dishwashers.