Smyrna, GA
2388 SE Montford Place
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

2388 SE Montford Place

2388 Montford Pl SE · No Longer Available
Smyrna
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

2388 Montford Pl SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
This 4 level END unit offers 3 bed & 3.5 baths w/ Unfinished Basement, fenced courtyard, 2-CAR Front Entry garage, ready for an elevator if you wish. OPEN design plan is perfect for entertaining, kitchen island overlooking the Family Rm & Dining Room. Master Bath Shower features full tile & separate soaking tub, separate vanities & extra large walk-in closet! Generous sized bedrooms w/ their own private full bathroom. You can not beat the convenience to the city, Truist Park (SunTrust) which offers shopping, dining, entertainment PLUS easy interstate access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2388 SE Montford Place have any available units?
2388 SE Montford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2388 SE Montford Place have?
Some of 2388 SE Montford Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2388 SE Montford Place currently offering any rent specials?
2388 SE Montford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2388 SE Montford Place pet-friendly?
No, 2388 SE Montford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2388 SE Montford Place offer parking?
Yes, 2388 SE Montford Place offers parking.
Does 2388 SE Montford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2388 SE Montford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2388 SE Montford Place have a pool?
No, 2388 SE Montford Place does not have a pool.
Does 2388 SE Montford Place have accessible units?
No, 2388 SE Montford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2388 SE Montford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2388 SE Montford Place has units with dishwashers.

