2388 SE Montford Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets elevator fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage

This 4 level END unit offers 3 bed & 3.5 baths w/ Unfinished Basement, fenced courtyard, 2-CAR Front Entry garage, ready for an elevator if you wish. OPEN design plan is perfect for entertaining, kitchen island overlooking the Family Rm & Dining Room. Master Bath Shower features full tile & separate soaking tub, separate vanities & extra large walk-in closet! Generous sized bedrooms w/ their own private full bathroom. You can not beat the convenience to the city, Truist Park (SunTrust) which offers shopping, dining, entertainment PLUS easy interstate access.