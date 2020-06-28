All apartments in Smyrna
2376 Oakwood Way SE

Location

2376 Oakwood Way, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful furnished home on corner lot w/ fenced backyard avail for 6-12 mo lease. Mins from heart of Smyrna & Battery/Braves stadium, home boasts open floor plan w/ exquisite furnishings & dramatic 2-story foyer w/ winding staircase. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel Bosch appliances & recessed & under-counter lighting. Spacious master on main lvl w/ cozy fireplace & luxurious bathroom w/ dbl granite topped vanities, frameless glass shower & deep sparkling tub. Hwd floors, dbl fireplace in fam rm. Near I-75/285, shopping/dining & parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2376 Oakwood Way SE have any available units?
2376 Oakwood Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2376 Oakwood Way SE have?
Some of 2376 Oakwood Way SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2376 Oakwood Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
2376 Oakwood Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 Oakwood Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 2376 Oakwood Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2376 Oakwood Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 2376 Oakwood Way SE offers parking.
Does 2376 Oakwood Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2376 Oakwood Way SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 Oakwood Way SE have a pool?
No, 2376 Oakwood Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 2376 Oakwood Way SE have accessible units?
No, 2376 Oakwood Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 Oakwood Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2376 Oakwood Way SE has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

