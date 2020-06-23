2376 Oakwood Way SE

Amenities
Beautiful furnished home on corner lot w/ fenced backyard avail for 6-12 mo lease. Mins from heart of Smyrna & Battery/Braves stadium, home boasts open floor plan w/ exquisite furnishings & dramatic 2-story foyer w/ winding staircase. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel Bosch appliances & recessed & under-counter lighting. Spacious master on main lvl w/ cozy fireplace & luxurious bathroom w/ dbl granite topped vanities, frameless glass shower & deep sparkling tub. Hwd floors, dbl fireplace in fam rm. Near I-75/285, shopping/dining & parks.