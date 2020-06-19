All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:26 AM

2216 Goodwood Boulevard

2216 Goodwood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2216 Goodwood Blvd, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular townhome rental close to The Battery, dining and shopping at Cumberland Mall. Spacious living room with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Loft bedroom with private bath. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Goodwood Boulevard have any available units?
2216 Goodwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Goodwood Boulevard have?
Some of 2216 Goodwood Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Goodwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Goodwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Goodwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2216 Goodwood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2216 Goodwood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2216 Goodwood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2216 Goodwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Goodwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Goodwood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2216 Goodwood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Goodwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2216 Goodwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Goodwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 Goodwood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
