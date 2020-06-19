Spectacular townhome rental close to The Battery, dining and shopping at Cumberland Mall. Spacious living room with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Loft bedroom with private bath. Truly a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2216 Goodwood Boulevard have any available units?
2216 Goodwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Goodwood Boulevard have?
Some of 2216 Goodwood Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Goodwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Goodwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.