218 Aldridge Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite internet access media room tennis court

*** BRICK TOWNHOME/ 3 Stories!!



FEATURES:



- Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout main

- Berber Carpet in all bedrooms

- Gourmet dream kitchen w/Corian countertops and tile backsplash w/ SS Appliances

- Breakfast Bar big enough to seat 8 opens to Family Room

- Snuggle with your kids in the Family Room featuring Gas Fireplace w/black marble trim and french doors leading to covered balcony

- 2 covered decks & patio.

- Serve delicious meals in the Separate dining room that has french doors to a half balcony and chair molding

- Sun room off the family room can be a great reading room or play area for the kids

- French door entry leads you to a huge master suite that features a separate sitting room, trey ceilings, and HUGE walk-in closet

- Master bath features Jacuzzi bath and ceramic tiles throughout

- Guest suite w/ extra bonus room on the Terrace Level could be used as media room or office - lots of recess lighting.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com