218 Aldridge Pl

Amenities
*** BRICK TOWNHOME/ 3 Stories!!
FEATURES:
- Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout main
- Berber Carpet in all bedrooms
- Gourmet dream kitchen w/Corian countertops and tile backsplash w/ SS Appliances
- Breakfast Bar big enough to seat 8 opens to Family Room
- Snuggle with your kids in the Family Room featuring Gas Fireplace w/black marble trim and french doors leading to covered balcony
- 2 covered decks & patio.
- Serve delicious meals in the Separate dining room that has french doors to a half balcony and chair molding
- Sun room off the family room can be a great reading room or play area for the kids
- French door entry leads you to a huge master suite that features a separate sitting room, trey ceilings, and HUGE walk-in closet
- Master bath features Jacuzzi bath and ceramic tiles throughout
- Guest suite w/ extra bonus room on the Terrace Level could be used as media room or office - lots of recess lighting.
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)