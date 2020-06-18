All apartments in Smyrna
218 Aldridge Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

218 Aldridge Pl

218 Aldridge Pl · (678) 931-9525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

218 Aldridge Pl, Smyrna, GA 30082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
internet access
media room
tennis court
*** BRICK TOWNHOME/ 3 Stories!!

FEATURES:

- Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout main
- Berber Carpet in all bedrooms
- Gourmet dream kitchen w/Corian countertops and tile backsplash w/ SS Appliances
- Breakfast Bar big enough to seat 8 opens to Family Room
- Snuggle with your kids in the Family Room featuring Gas Fireplace w/black marble trim and french doors leading to covered balcony
- 2 covered decks & patio.
- Serve delicious meals in the Separate dining room that has french doors to a half balcony and chair molding
- Sun room off the family room can be a great reading room or play area for the kids
- French door entry leads you to a huge master suite that features a separate sitting room, trey ceilings, and HUGE walk-in closet
- Master bath features Jacuzzi bath and ceramic tiles throughout
- Guest suite w/ extra bonus room on the Terrace Level could be used as media room or office - lots of recess lighting.
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Aldridge Pl have any available units?
218 Aldridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Aldridge Pl have?
Some of 218 Aldridge Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Aldridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
218 Aldridge Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Aldridge Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Aldridge Pl is pet friendly.
Does 218 Aldridge Pl offer parking?
Yes, 218 Aldridge Pl does offer parking.
Does 218 Aldridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Aldridge Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Aldridge Pl have a pool?
Yes, 218 Aldridge Pl has a pool.
Does 218 Aldridge Pl have accessible units?
No, 218 Aldridge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Aldridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Aldridge Pl has units with dishwashers.
