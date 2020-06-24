Rent Calculator
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
2022 Belridge Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2022 Belridge Ct
2022 Belridge Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2022 Belridge Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home on cul-de-sac in a swim community. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings. Master on the main. Private backyard with stone patio. Second floor has bonus space and office.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2022 Belridge Ct have any available units?
2022 Belridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
Is 2022 Belridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Belridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Belridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Belridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 2022 Belridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2022 Belridge Ct offers parking.
Does 2022 Belridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Belridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Belridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2022 Belridge Ct has a pool.
Does 2022 Belridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 2022 Belridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Belridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Belridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 Belridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 Belridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
