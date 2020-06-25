Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 2004 Pat Mell Place SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
2004 Pat Mell Place SE
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2004 Pat Mell Place SE
2004 Pat Mell Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2004 Pat Mell Place Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Fair Oaks
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Corner unit with ample backyard and privacy fence, newly renovated, granite counters, hardwood floors, screened in sunroom, fireplace and additional office/room in the main level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2004 Pat Mell Place SE have any available units?
2004 Pat Mell Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2004 Pat Mell Place SE have?
Some of 2004 Pat Mell Place SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2004 Pat Mell Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Pat Mell Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Pat Mell Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Pat Mell Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 2004 Pat Mell Place SE offer parking?
No, 2004 Pat Mell Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Pat Mell Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Pat Mell Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Pat Mell Place SE have a pool?
No, 2004 Pat Mell Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Pat Mell Place SE have accessible units?
No, 2004 Pat Mell Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Pat Mell Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Pat Mell Place SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Similar Pages
Smyrna 1 Bedrooms
Smyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly Apartments
Smyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Cumberland
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College