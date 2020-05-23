Great Location, with beautiful modern updates. Great kitchen open to family room. Large deck area overlooking large flat fenced in backyard. Large basement, lots of storage room! Within walking distance to Suntrust Park. Appointment only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1837 Lochlomand Lane SE have any available units?
1837 Lochlomand Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 Lochlomand Lane SE have?
Some of 1837 Lochlomand Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 Lochlomand Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Lochlomand Lane SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.