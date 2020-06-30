All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

1775 Highlands View SE

1775 Highlands View Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1775 Highlands View Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082
Highlands Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious end-unit three-story townhome with two-car garage! Open floor plan great room with gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. Eat-in Kitchen with hardwood floors, island and breakfast bar. Master bedroom with trey ceiling, ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Master bathroom with separate tub and shower, double vanity. Large bonus room on lower level with half bath and walk-in closet. Rear deck off kitchen. Neutral paint and carpet. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/ DRYER PROVIDED! WATER/SEWER/TRASH SERVICES INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Highlands View SE have any available units?
1775 Highlands View SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 Highlands View SE have?
Some of 1775 Highlands View SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 Highlands View SE currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Highlands View SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Highlands View SE pet-friendly?
No, 1775 Highlands View SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1775 Highlands View SE offer parking?
Yes, 1775 Highlands View SE offers parking.
Does 1775 Highlands View SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1775 Highlands View SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Highlands View SE have a pool?
No, 1775 Highlands View SE does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Highlands View SE have accessible units?
No, 1775 Highlands View SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Highlands View SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 Highlands View SE has units with dishwashers.

