1775 Highlands View SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious end-unit three-story townhome with two-car garage! Open floor plan great room with gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. Eat-in Kitchen with hardwood floors, island and breakfast bar. Master bedroom with trey ceiling, ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Master bathroom with separate tub and shower, double vanity. Large bonus room on lower level with half bath and walk-in closet. Rear deck off kitchen. Neutral paint and carpet. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/ DRYER PROVIDED! WATER/SEWER/TRASH SERVICES INCLUDED!