All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1760 SHAWNEE Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1760 SHAWNEE Pl
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

1760 SHAWNEE Pl

1760 Shawnee Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1760 Shawnee Place Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION. HOUSE REMODELED IN 2017. BEAUTIFUL SHAKER CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW FIXTURES. UPDATED, MODERN AND BRIGHT. JUST OFF ATLANTA ROAD NEAR WEST PACES. EASY INTERSTATE ACCESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 SHAWNEE Pl have any available units?
1760 SHAWNEE Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 SHAWNEE Pl have?
Some of 1760 SHAWNEE Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 SHAWNEE Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1760 SHAWNEE Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 SHAWNEE Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1760 SHAWNEE Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1760 SHAWNEE Pl offer parking?
No, 1760 SHAWNEE Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1760 SHAWNEE Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 SHAWNEE Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 SHAWNEE Pl have a pool?
No, 1760 SHAWNEE Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1760 SHAWNEE Pl have accessible units?
No, 1760 SHAWNEE Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 SHAWNEE Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 SHAWNEE Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College