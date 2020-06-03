LOCATION, LOCATION. HOUSE REMODELED IN 2017. BEAUTIFUL SHAKER CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW FIXTURES. UPDATED, MODERN AND BRIGHT. JUST OFF ATLANTA ROAD NEAR WEST PACES. EASY INTERSTATE ACCESS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1760 SHAWNEE Pl have any available units?
1760 SHAWNEE Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 SHAWNEE Pl have?
Some of 1760 SHAWNEE Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 SHAWNEE Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1760 SHAWNEE Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.