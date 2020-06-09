Rent Calculator
1728 Fair Oak Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
1728 Fair Oak Way
1728 Fair Oak Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1728 Fair Oak Way, Smyrna, GA 30126
Amenities
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom home in the wonderful Mableton area! Hurry this one won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1728 Fair Oak Way have any available units?
1728 Fair Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1728 Fair Oak Way have?
Some of 1728 Fair Oak Way's amenities include garage, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1728 Fair Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Fair Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Fair Oak Way pet-friendly?
No, 1728 Fair Oak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 1728 Fair Oak Way offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Fair Oak Way offers parking.
Does 1728 Fair Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Fair Oak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Fair Oak Way have a pool?
No, 1728 Fair Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Fair Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 1728 Fair Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Fair Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 Fair Oak Way does not have units with dishwashers.
