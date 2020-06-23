Rent Calculator
All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1709 Highlands View SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1709 Highlands View SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1709 Highlands View SE
1709 Highlands View Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Smyrna
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location
1709 Highlands View Dr, Smyrna, GA 30082
Highlands Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Excellent Location close to I-285 and shopping. Well maintained home. Hardwood Floor on the main level. New granite kitchen counter top. Deck with wooded view. Four finished levels. New HVAC system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1709 Highlands View SE have any available units?
1709 Highlands View SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1709 Highlands View SE have?
Some of 1709 Highlands View SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1709 Highlands View SE currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Highlands View SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Highlands View SE pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Highlands View SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 1709 Highlands View SE offer parking?
No, 1709 Highlands View SE does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Highlands View SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Highlands View SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Highlands View SE have a pool?
No, 1709 Highlands View SE does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Highlands View SE have accessible units?
No, 1709 Highlands View SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Highlands View SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Highlands View SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
