All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1709 Highlands View SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1709 Highlands View SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1709 Highlands View SE

1709 Highlands View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1709 Highlands View Dr, Smyrna, GA 30082
Highlands Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Excellent Location close to I-285 and shopping. Well maintained home. Hardwood Floor on the main level. New granite kitchen counter top. Deck with wooded view. Four finished levels. New HVAC system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Highlands View SE have any available units?
1709 Highlands View SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Highlands View SE have?
Some of 1709 Highlands View SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Highlands View SE currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Highlands View SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Highlands View SE pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Highlands View SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1709 Highlands View SE offer parking?
No, 1709 Highlands View SE does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Highlands View SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Highlands View SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Highlands View SE have a pool?
No, 1709 Highlands View SE does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Highlands View SE have accessible units?
No, 1709 Highlands View SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Highlands View SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Highlands View SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College