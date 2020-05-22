Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1702 Country Park Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1702 Country Park Drive SE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1702 Country Park Drive SE
1702 Country Park Dr SE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1702 Country Park Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
New listing in Country Park. Location Location Location...approximately 1.7 miles from Suntrust Park!! 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, main level unit with solid floors throughout. Hurry won't last!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1702 Country Park Drive SE have any available units?
1702 Country Park Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
Is 1702 Country Park Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Country Park Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Country Park Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Country Park Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 1702 Country Park Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Country Park Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1702 Country Park Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Country Park Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Country Park Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1702 Country Park Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Country Park Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1702 Country Park Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Country Park Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Country Park Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Country Park Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Country Park Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Similar Pages
Smyrna 1 Bedrooms
Smyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly Apartments
Smyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Cumberland
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College