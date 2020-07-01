Rent Calculator
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:06 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE
1691 Claybooke Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1691 Claybooke Drive, Smyrna, GA 30082
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE have any available units?
1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
Is 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE offers parking.
Does 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE have a pool?
No, 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1691 Clay Brooke Lane SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
