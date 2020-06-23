1593 Mosaic Way

3bd/3.5ba for lease in Exclusive Gated Community with access to nature trails and swimming pool. Hardwoods through-out. Refrigerator, washer/dryer and Tv's included. 2 car Tandem garage. Private deck with nature view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
