All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1530 Walker St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1530 Walker St
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

1530 Walker St

1530 Walker Street Southeast · (770) 653-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1530 Walker Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Owner handles landscaping. Fenced front yard. Short walk from the Market Village and upcoming Jonquil Village! Open main level has large dining room, great room with fireplace and built-in cabinets & separate living room. Hardwood floors, hardwood stair treads. Stainless steel appliances, stained cabinetry, granite countertops. Large master suite with separate shower/tub, and walk-in closet. 2 large secondary BRs upstairs with jack-n-jill bathroom. Finished basement with bedroom, full bath, and bonus room. Large common area in back with playset.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Walker St have any available units?
1530 Walker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Walker St have?
Some of 1530 Walker St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Walker St currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Walker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Walker St pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Walker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1530 Walker St offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Walker St does offer parking.
Does 1530 Walker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Walker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Walker St have a pool?
No, 1530 Walker St does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Walker St have accessible units?
No, 1530 Walker St does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Walker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Walker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1530 Walker St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity