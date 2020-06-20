1530 Walker St

Amenities
Owner handles landscaping. Fenced front yard. Short walk from the Market Village and upcoming Jonquil Village! Open main level has large dining room, great room with fireplace and built-in cabinets & separate living room. Hardwood floors, hardwood stair treads. Stainless steel appliances, stained cabinetry, granite countertops. Large master suite with separate shower/tub, and walk-in closet. 2 large secondary BRs upstairs with jack-n-jill bathroom. Finished basement with bedroom, full bath, and bonus room. Large common area in back with playset.