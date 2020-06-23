1513 Justine Way SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Well maintained Craftsman home featuring hardwood floors, bonus office space & open floorplan - perfect for entertaining! Open kitchen is complete w/island, walk-in pantry & plenty of counter/cabinet space. French doors lead to back deck overlooking your private backyard. Off the family room is a bright sun room w/vaulted ceiling & dual sided fireplace. Large master suite w/vaulted ceiling & huge master bath w/dual vanities & soaking tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious, too! Largest lot in the nhood + unfinished basement & great nhood amenities! Welcome Home!