All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1513 Justine Way SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1513 Justine Way SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1513 Justine Way SE

1513 Justine Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1513 Justine Way, Smyrna, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained Craftsman home featuring hardwood floors, bonus office space & open floorplan - perfect for entertaining! Open kitchen is complete w/island, walk-in pantry & plenty of counter/cabinet space. French doors lead to back deck overlooking your private backyard. Off the family room is a bright sun room w/vaulted ceiling & dual sided fireplace. Large master suite w/vaulted ceiling & huge master bath w/dual vanities & soaking tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious, too! Largest lot in the nhood + unfinished basement & great nhood amenities! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Justine Way SE have any available units?
1513 Justine Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Justine Way SE have?
Some of 1513 Justine Way SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Justine Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Justine Way SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Justine Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Justine Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1513 Justine Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Justine Way SE does offer parking.
Does 1513 Justine Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Justine Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Justine Way SE have a pool?
No, 1513 Justine Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Justine Way SE have accessible units?
No, 1513 Justine Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Justine Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Justine Way SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College