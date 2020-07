Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great location in Vinings/Smyrna area on Atlanta Road near Smyrna Market Village, downtown Vinings, The Battery (Suntrust Braves ballpark), Cobb Galleria, shops, restaurants, and bike trails. Private fenced backyard and two master bedrooms upstairs. Dedicated parking spaces right in front of door, end unit with lots of light. Owner/agent is licensed real estate agent in the state of Georgia, license #267224.