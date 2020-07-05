All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1380 Poplar Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1380 Poplar Pointe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1380 Poplar Pointe

1380 Poplar Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1380 Poplar Point, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 Poplar Pointe have any available units?
1380 Poplar Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 1380 Poplar Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Poplar Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 Poplar Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 1380 Poplar Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe offer parking?
No, 1380 Poplar Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1380 Poplar Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe have a pool?
No, 1380 Poplar Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe have accessible units?
No, 1380 Poplar Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 1380 Poplar Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 1380 Poplar Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College