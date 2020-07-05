Rent Calculator
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1380 Poplar Pointe
1380 Poplar Pointe
1380 Poplar Point
·
No Longer Available
Location
1380 Poplar Point, Smyrna, GA 30082
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe have any available units?
1380 Poplar Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
Is 1380 Poplar Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Poplar Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 Poplar Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 1380 Poplar Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe offer parking?
No, 1380 Poplar Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1380 Poplar Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe have a pool?
No, 1380 Poplar Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe have accessible units?
No, 1380 Poplar Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 1380 Poplar Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 Poplar Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 1380 Poplar Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
