1269 Brookview Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Falling Water - Fantastic updated end unit town house.Very light, bright and open floor plan. Wonderful Allure laminate flooring through out the main level.



Huge family room with stack stone fireplace and double sliding doors. Nice dining area. Large laundry room located on the main level as well as a 1/2 bath.



Two really nice bedrooms with a good sized closets. The bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath.



You can't beat the location just off Spring Road near I-285. It is only minutes from SunTrust Park.



No Section 8, No Smoking, Pets on case basis.



Schools: Elementary: Argyle

Middle: Campbell

High: Campbell



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgments or Liens



(RLNE4384830)