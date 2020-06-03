1247 Creekside Place

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located at the main entrance to the Silver Comet Trail, this 3 bed/3.5 bath townhome offers an open concept kitchen/living area, 10 foot ceilings, fireplace & hardwoods on entire main level. Large dining room w/trey ceiling. Kitchen with tons of cabinet/counter space, sun room, breakfast nook & butler's pantry. Big windows allow lots of natural light. Newer carpet. Freshly painted. Oversize Master Ste offers walk in closet & master bath w/Sep tub & shower. Basement w/rec room, built in bar, & 3rd bedroom w/bath. Premium private lot directly facing SCT. Close to Publix, Vinings Jubilee, restaurants & airport. Owner/Agent