1205 Comet View Trl SE

Amenities
3 Story Townhouse - Right on the Silver Comet Trail in Creekside at Vinings subdivision. 3-bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with spacious living room w/built-ins, 10 foot ceilings, fireplace & hardwoods on entire main level. Kitchen features island, tons of cabinets/counter space, breakfast nook & pantry. Oversize Master Ste offers walk in closet & master bath with Jacuzzi, separate tub & shower. Finished Basement with rec room & 3rd bedroom with full bath. 2 Car Garage Washer/Dryer incl. Community swimming pool. Close to Publix, Sprouts, restaurants shopping, I-285, SunTrust Park & airport.
Assigned Schools are - Elementary: Nickajack, Middle: Campbell, High School: Campbell