Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 AM

1205 Comet View Trl SE

1205 Comet View Trl SE · (770) 240-1057
Location

1205 Comet View Trl SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Story Townhouse - Right on the Silver Comet Trail in Creekside at Vinings subdivision. 3-bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with spacious living room w/built-ins, 10 foot ceilings, fireplace & hardwoods on entire main level. Kitchen features island, tons of cabinets/counter space, breakfast nook & pantry. Oversize Master Ste offers walk in closet & master bath with Jacuzzi, separate tub & shower. Finished Basement with rec room & 3rd bedroom with full bath. 2 Car Garage Washer/Dryer incl. Community swimming pool. Close to Publix, Sprouts, restaurants shopping, I-285, SunTrust Park & airport.
Assigned Schools are - Elementary: Nickajack, Middle: Campbell, High School: Campbell

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Comet View Trl SE have any available units?
1205 Comet View Trl SE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Comet View Trl SE have?
Some of 1205 Comet View Trl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Comet View Trl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Comet View Trl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Comet View Trl SE pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Comet View Trl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1205 Comet View Trl SE offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Comet View Trl SE offers parking.
Does 1205 Comet View Trl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Comet View Trl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Comet View Trl SE have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Comet View Trl SE has a pool.
Does 1205 Comet View Trl SE have accessible units?
No, 1205 Comet View Trl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Comet View Trl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Comet View Trl SE has units with dishwashers.
