1181 Laurel Place

Amenities
Stunning Executive Townhome where every bedroom is a master bedroom. Private & quiet community directly off Concord Road & minutes to shops & restaurants. Hardwood floors on main level and upgrades throughout. Master bedroom on living level with laundry & large walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with granite, ss appliances, large pantry & bar area. Living room w/double sided fireplace, built-ins & study. Upstairs features 4 massive bedrooms, 2 full baths & large media room for entertaining. Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent. Largest Floor Plan in Community! Agent/Owner