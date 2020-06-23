All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1181 Laurel Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1181 Laurel Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1181 Laurel Place

1181 Laurel Pl SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1181 Laurel Pl SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Smyrna Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Stunning Executive Townhome where every bedroom is a master bedroom. Private & quiet community directly off Concord Road & minutes to shops & restaurants. Hardwood floors on main level and upgrades throughout. Master bedroom on living level with laundry & large walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with granite, ss appliances, large pantry & bar area. Living room w/double sided fireplace, built-ins & study. Upstairs features 4 massive bedrooms, 2 full baths & large media room for entertaining. Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent. Largest Floor Plan in Community! Agent/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Laurel Place have any available units?
1181 Laurel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1181 Laurel Place have?
Some of 1181 Laurel Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Laurel Place currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Laurel Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Laurel Place pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Laurel Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1181 Laurel Place offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Laurel Place does offer parking.
Does 1181 Laurel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Laurel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Laurel Place have a pool?
No, 1181 Laurel Place does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Laurel Place have accessible units?
No, 1181 Laurel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Laurel Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1181 Laurel Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College