1181 Laurel Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Stunning Executive Townhome where every bedroom is a master bedroom. Private & quiet community directly off Concord Road & minutes to shops & restaurants. Hardwood floors on main level and upgrades throughout. Master bedroom on living level with laundry & large walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with granite, ss appliances, large pantry & bar area. Living room w/double sided fireplace, built-ins & study. Upstairs features 4 massive bedrooms, 2 full baths & large media room for entertaining. Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent. Largest Floor Plan in Community! Agent/Owner