Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:33 AM

1176 Laurel Place SE

Location

1176 Laurel Pl SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Smyrna Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-story town home in heart of Smyrna; Gourmet kitchen w/ solid granite countertops, lovely tile backsplash, stainless appliances, high-end cabinets, pantry; Open floor plan on main level; Beautiful large master bedroom & two guest rooms upstairs; additional large bedroom & full bathroom in fully finished basement; 2-car garage, Beautiful landscaping maintained by HOA; Super-convenient - just 5 minutes from I-285 or Home Depot HQ; Walk to Smyrna Market Village shops & restaurants; 10 minutes to SunTrust Park; 5 minutes to Silver Comet Trail! OWNER-AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1176 Laurel Place SE have any available units?
1176 Laurel Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1176 Laurel Place SE have?
Some of 1176 Laurel Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1176 Laurel Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
1176 Laurel Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1176 Laurel Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 1176 Laurel Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1176 Laurel Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 1176 Laurel Place SE offers parking.
Does 1176 Laurel Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1176 Laurel Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1176 Laurel Place SE have a pool?
No, 1176 Laurel Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 1176 Laurel Place SE have accessible units?
No, 1176 Laurel Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1176 Laurel Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1176 Laurel Place SE has units with dishwashers.
