1176 Laurel Place SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-story town home in heart of Smyrna; Gourmet kitchen w/ solid granite countertops, lovely tile backsplash, stainless appliances, high-end cabinets, pantry; Open floor plan on main level; Beautiful large master bedroom & two guest rooms upstairs; additional large bedroom & full bathroom in fully finished basement; 2-car garage, Beautiful landscaping maintained by HOA; Super-convenient - just 5 minutes from I-285 or Home Depot HQ; Walk to Smyrna Market Village shops & restaurants; 10 minutes to SunTrust Park; 5 minutes to Silver Comet Trail! OWNER-AGENT