Last updated July 16 2019

1151 Drewsbury Ct SE

1151 Drewsbury Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1151 Drewsbury Ct, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
1151 Drewsbury Ct SE Available 08/01/19 Bright, open 2-story plus office space in Smyrna 2 miles from Interstate - You've gotta jump on this one. Cumberland area conveniences in multiples and close to the interstate too! Pretty subdivision. Settled and well-kept with a pool. Light carpet and wall colors throughout, Master bedroom with two walk-ins and big bathroom. Open kitchen with stainless appliances. Back patio with pretty arbor for shade on an UN-fenced backyard. 4 BRs upstairs with and spare room (no closet) on main floor. Playground, Jr. Olympic pool, tennis courts and clubhouse! Five minutes to historic downtown Vinings and Smyrna Village. Wired for security. Lawncare included in the rent. Subdivision name: Vinings Pointe. Rent: $2300. Security $2300. App fee $65 per adult. Renewable 1 year min lease. Salary 3X rent. No pets, smokers inside or outside. No co-signers please. Our homes are not Section 8 certified.

For more info & to schedule a viewing, Call or Text Donald at (770) 826-7343

Apply online, https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html
Application flee $65.00/per adult (18 & over) online

Rent is $2,300.000/mo.
Security Deposit $2,300.00
Both Rent & Security Deposit due prior to move in.

*Qualified applicants should have no previous evictions, no criminal background, earn 3x the monthly rent, good rental history and be able to pay one month's security deposit and one month's rent.

(RLNE2326424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE have any available units?
1151 Drewsbury Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE have?
Some of 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Drewsbury Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE offer parking?
No, 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE does not offer parking.
Does 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE have a pool?
Yes, 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE has a pool.
Does 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 Drewsbury Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
