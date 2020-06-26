Amenities

1151 Drewsbury Ct SE Available 08/01/19 Bright, open 2-story plus office space in Smyrna 2 miles from Interstate - You've gotta jump on this one. Cumberland area conveniences in multiples and close to the interstate too! Pretty subdivision. Settled and well-kept with a pool. Light carpet and wall colors throughout, Master bedroom with two walk-ins and big bathroom. Open kitchen with stainless appliances. Back patio with pretty arbor for shade on an UN-fenced backyard. 4 BRs upstairs with and spare room (no closet) on main floor. Playground, Jr. Olympic pool, tennis courts and clubhouse! Five minutes to historic downtown Vinings and Smyrna Village. Wired for security. Lawncare included in the rent. Subdivision name: Vinings Pointe. Rent: $2300. Security $2300. App fee $65 per adult. Renewable 1 year min lease. Salary 3X rent. No pets, smokers inside or outside. No co-signers please. Our homes are not Section 8 certified.



For more info & to schedule a viewing, Call or Text Donald at (770) 826-7343



Apply online, https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html

Application flee $65.00/per adult (18 & over) online



Rent is $2,300.000/mo.

Security Deposit $2,300.00

Both Rent & Security Deposit due prior to move in.



*Qualified applicants should have no previous evictions, no criminal background, earn 3x the monthly rent, good rental history and be able to pay one month's security deposit and one month's rent.



