Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1141 Dell Avenue SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1141 Dell Avenue SE

1141 Dell Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Dell Avenue Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Close to everything in Smyrna. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with dishwasher and washer and dryer provided. Fenced in back yard. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Dell Avenue SE have any available units?
1141 Dell Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Dell Avenue SE have?
Some of 1141 Dell Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Dell Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Dell Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Dell Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Dell Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1141 Dell Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Dell Avenue SE does offer parking.
Does 1141 Dell Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1141 Dell Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Dell Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1141 Dell Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Dell Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1141 Dell Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Dell Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Dell Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
