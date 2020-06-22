1141 Dell Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Close to everything in Smyrna. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with dishwasher and washer and dryer provided. Fenced in back yard. Call today to schedule a showing.