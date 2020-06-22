Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Close to everything in Smyrna. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with dishwasher and washer and dryer provided. Fenced in back yard. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1141 Dell Avenue SE have any available units?
1141 Dell Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Dell Avenue SE have?
Some of 1141 Dell Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Dell Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Dell Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.