Smyrna, GA
112 Blakemore Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:42 PM

112 Blakemore Drive

112 Blakemore Drive · (470) 288-3008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 Blakemore Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 1,307 sq. ft. home in Smyrna, GA!Open and spacious formal living room. Lovely island kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Amazing master suite features dual vanities, huge luxurious tub and walk in shower. Large secondary room with amazing baths throughout. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Blakemore Drive have any available units?
112 Blakemore Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 112 Blakemore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Blakemore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Blakemore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Blakemore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 112 Blakemore Drive offer parking?
No, 112 Blakemore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 112 Blakemore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Blakemore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Blakemore Drive have a pool?
No, 112 Blakemore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 Blakemore Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Blakemore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Blakemore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Blakemore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Blakemore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Blakemore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
