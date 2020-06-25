All apartments in Smyrna
1102 Magnolia Way
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

1102 Magnolia Way

1102 Magnolia Way SE · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Magnolia Way SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Magnolia Way have any available units?
1102 Magnolia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Magnolia Way have?
Some of 1102 Magnolia Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Magnolia Way currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Magnolia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Magnolia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Magnolia Way is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Magnolia Way offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Magnolia Way offers parking.
Does 1102 Magnolia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Magnolia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Magnolia Way have a pool?
No, 1102 Magnolia Way does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Magnolia Way have accessible units?
No, 1102 Magnolia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Magnolia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Magnolia Way has units with dishwashers.
