Smyrna, GA
1092 Falling Water Drive SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1092 Falling Water Drive SE

1092 Falling Water Dr
Location

1092 Falling Water Dr, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
New paint updated End Unit Townhome with spacious & open floorplan! The Chef's Kitchen. Vaulted oversize Family Room w/Stone Fireplace. , neutral paint, wood floors, Sunny! Rare enclosed sunroom AND FENCED Flat back yard.
Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1092 Falling Water Drive SE have any available units?
1092 Falling Water Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1092 Falling Water Drive SE have?
Some of 1092 Falling Water Drive SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1092 Falling Water Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1092 Falling Water Drive SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1092 Falling Water Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1092 Falling Water Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1092 Falling Water Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1092 Falling Water Drive SE does offer parking.
Does 1092 Falling Water Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1092 Falling Water Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1092 Falling Water Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1092 Falling Water Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1092 Falling Water Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1092 Falling Water Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1092 Falling Water Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1092 Falling Water Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
