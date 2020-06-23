1092 Falling Water Drive SE

New paint updated End Unit Townhome with spacious & open floorplan! The Chef's Kitchen. Vaulted oversize Family Room w/Stone Fireplace. , neutral paint, wood floors, Sunny! Rare enclosed sunroom AND FENCED Flat back yard. Ready to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
