1067 Queensgate Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful Brick Front Home Great for Entertaining in Desirable Smyrna Swim & Tennis Community! Two Story Entryway, Lg. Great Room w/Gas Fireplace & Custom Built-Ins, Lg. Formal Dining Room & Living Room/Office. Modern Kitchen w/Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Room, Walk-in Pantry, Breakfast Bar & Plenty of Storage. Oversized Master w/Sitting Area, Walk-in Closet, Tray Ceiling & Luxurious Ensuite. 3 Spacious Bedrooms Up. Covered Rear Porch and Covered Patio Overlook Spacious, Private, Fenced Back Yard. Move Right In!