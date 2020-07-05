All apartments in Smyrna
1067 Queensgate Drive NE

1067 Queensgate Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1067 Queensgate Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Brick Front Home Great for Entertaining in Desirable Smyrna Swim & Tennis Community! Two Story Entryway, Lg. Great Room w/Gas Fireplace & Custom Built-Ins, Lg. Formal Dining Room & Living Room/Office. Modern Kitchen w/Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Room, Walk-in Pantry, Breakfast Bar & Plenty of Storage. Oversized Master w/Sitting Area, Walk-in Closet, Tray Ceiling & Luxurious Ensuite. 3 Spacious Bedrooms Up. Covered Rear Porch and Covered Patio Overlook Spacious, Private, Fenced Back Yard. Move Right In!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 Queensgate Drive NE have any available units?
1067 Queensgate Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 Queensgate Drive NE have?
Some of 1067 Queensgate Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 Queensgate Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1067 Queensgate Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 Queensgate Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1067 Queensgate Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1067 Queensgate Drive NE offer parking?
No, 1067 Queensgate Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 1067 Queensgate Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 Queensgate Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 Queensgate Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 1067 Queensgate Drive NE has a pool.
Does 1067 Queensgate Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1067 Queensgate Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 Queensgate Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1067 Queensgate Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.

