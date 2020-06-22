Rent Calculator
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1005 Chateau Lane SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1005 Chateau Lane SE
1005 Chateau Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1005 Chateau Lane, Smyrna, GA 30082
Amenities
pool
tennis court
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Great home is a tucked away , close to everything community. The home features a small lake-swim & tennis courts for your enjoyment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 Chateau Lane SE have any available units?
1005 Chateau Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1005 Chateau Lane SE have?
Some of 1005 Chateau Lane SE's amenities include pool, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1005 Chateau Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Chateau Lane SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Chateau Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Chateau Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 1005 Chateau Lane SE offer parking?
No, 1005 Chateau Lane SE does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Chateau Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Chateau Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Chateau Lane SE have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Chateau Lane SE has a pool.
Does 1005 Chateau Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 1005 Chateau Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Chateau Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Chateau Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.
