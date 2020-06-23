2 bedroom townhome ready for move in Feb. 1st. Perfect room mate floor plan. Large open living room with hardwood floors. Both bedrooms are large with tons of closet space. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1001 Whitfield Court SE have any available units?
1001 Whitfield Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Whitfield Court SE have?
Some of 1001 Whitfield Court SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Whitfield Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Whitfield Court SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.