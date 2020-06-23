All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1001 Whitfield Court SE

1001 Whitfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Whitfield Court, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom townhome ready for move in Feb. 1st. Perfect room mate floor plan. Large open living room with hardwood floors. Both bedrooms are large with tons of closet space. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Whitfield Court SE have any available units?
1001 Whitfield Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Whitfield Court SE have?
Some of 1001 Whitfield Court SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Whitfield Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Whitfield Court SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Whitfield Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Whitfield Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1001 Whitfield Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Whitfield Court SE does offer parking.
Does 1001 Whitfield Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Whitfield Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Whitfield Court SE have a pool?
No, 1001 Whitfield Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Whitfield Court SE have accessible units?
No, 1001 Whitfield Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Whitfield Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Whitfield Court SE has units with dishwashers.
