Last updated June 14 2020

29 Apartments for rent in Skidaway Island, GA with garage

Skidaway Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
10 Lillibridge Crossing
10 Lillibridge Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3495 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, split floor plan home, with a spacious family room featuring custom built-ins, 10 FT smooth ceilings, wide hallways open to the large updated kitchen. Large bonus room over two car garage. Appliances included.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
35 Southerland Road
35 Southerland Road, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2378 sqft
This fabulous home is located in Plantation, situated on a lot with golf and lagoon views. It's on #17 Palmetto Course. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
27 Chatuachee Xing
27 Chatuachee Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
2465 sqft
Rental at The Landings!! - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms single family home located in The Landings! Partial Marsh Views, circular driveway and large backyard. Spacious kitchen, dining room and family room. Great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Skidaway Island

Last updated June 14
Nicholsville
1 Unit Available
116 Oak Pointe Trail
116 Oak Pointe Trail, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1341 sqft
116 Oak Pointe Trail Savannah, GA 31419 Beautiful Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! Great Location in the very desirable Coffee Bluff area of Southside Savannah! Big 2-car Garage! Located minutes to HAAF and Coffee Bluff Marina! Fireplace! Eat-in

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1110 Wilma Street
1110 Wilma Avenue, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1791 sqft
1110 Wilma Ave Rent - $1650 Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath. LARGE living room. New carpet throughout living room and bedrooms. Large brick wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.

Last updated June 13
Nicholsville
1 Unit Available
137 Marsh Edge Ln
137 Marsh Edge Lane, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1307 sqft
Dramatic Sunset Views-Southside Marsh Bluff Neighborhood - Rent the home and the sunset is free....beautiful Western Marsh...front Home in convenient Marsh Bluff southside neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home isa 3 bedroom/2

Last updated May 4
1 Unit Available
1303 Wilmington Island Road
1303 Wilmington Island Road, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
3BR/2BA ranch located in the heart of Wilmington Island. This home features a two car garage, living room, dining room, family room and separate laundry room. The home also has large fenced back yard and large driveway.
Results within 10 miles of Skidaway Island
Last updated June 14
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 14
Pine Gardens
60 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,244
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated June 13
$
10 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
$
Downtown Savannah
31 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,695
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Last updated June 14
$
32 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,165
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Last updated June 14
$
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Last updated June 14
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Last updated June 14
$
4 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.
Last updated June 14
Yamacraw Village
171 Units Available
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
777 King George Boulevard
777 King George Boulevard, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1565 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
777 King George Blvd #53 Savannah, GA 31419 Updated Townhome! Freshly painted. 2 bedrooms! 2 1/2 baths! Decorative molding in foyer. 9 foot ceilings on the 1st floor. Hard wood floors in downstairs living area.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
120 Iron Horse Spur
120 Iron Horse Spur, Savannah, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3074 sqft
120 Iron Horse Spur Rent - $2,000 Executive Home In Sweetwater Station! Immaculate Brick 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! HUGE - 3,080 square feet! 2 Story! High Ceilings! 2 Story Entry Foyer! Wood Floors in Foyer, Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen and Eat

Last updated June 14
Ardmore - Gould Estates - Olin Heights
1 Unit Available
637 Columbus Drive
637 Columbus Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2044 sqft
Wonderful Ardsley Park area brick ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in over 2,000 sq ft. Has large living room with fireplace, separate dining room and huge bonus room for home office or great playroom or craft room.

Last updated June 13
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
165 West Bay Street Unit 302
165 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo - Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo. Includes 1 City Garage indoor parking space. Living room.

Last updated June 13
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
620 East 48th St- Upper
620 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Ardsley Park Apartment - This second floor apartment features two bedrooms, one bathroom & living room. Kitchen is furnished with stove and refrigerator. Large deck. Central heat & air. Laundry connections are located in the garage.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
35 Waterstone Circle
35 Waterstone Circle, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1842 sqft
Salt Landing Subdivision - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home, with large family area, formal dining room, eat in Kitchen, double garage, and privacy fenced yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Skidaway Island, GA

Skidaway Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

