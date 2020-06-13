Apartment List
112 Apartments for rent in Skidaway Island, GA with balcony

1 Unit Available
7 Longstreet Lane
7 Longstreet Lane, Skidaway Island, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2294 sqft
Are you looking for a one-story, renovated home that's affordable and move-in ready in The Landings? You must see this light & bright, spacious home that's been beautifully updated in Marshwood at The Landings.

1 Unit Available
10 Lillibridge Crossing
10 Lillibridge Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3495 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, split floor plan home, with a spacious family room featuring custom built-ins, 10 FT smooth ceilings, wide hallways open to the large updated kitchen. Large bonus room over two car garage. Appliances included.

1 Unit Available
35 Southerland Road
35 Southerland Road, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2378 sqft
This fabulous home is located in Plantation, situated on a lot with golf and lagoon views. It's on #17 Palmetto Course. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Skidaway Island
Oakdale
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Southside
12 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Paradise Park
9 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Victory Heights
4 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Windsor Forest
2 Units Available
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
Paradise Park
24 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.

Skyland Terrace - Greenway Park - Grove Park
1 Unit Available
459 Mall Blvd Apt 26
459 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
459 Mall Blvd, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Galley kitchen with breakfast area, Living room/Living with tile floors and sliding doors to patio, Master bedroom, has sitting room/office attached. Pool and Tennis privileges included. $1200 per month.

1 Unit Available
117 Ladonna Drive
117 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
907 sqft
Adorable two bedroom, one bathroom townhome located on Wilmington Island! With it's close proximity to restaurants, shopping, schools, Tybee Island, and easy access to downtown, it won't last long!

1 Unit Available
3103 Walden Park Drive
3103 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
678 sqft
3103 Walden park Drive Savannah, GA 31410 1BR, 1BA Condo @ Mercer Point! First Floor! Screened Porch! View of privacy buffer on back of building 3! Small office niche'! Includes Washer/Dryer! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent! Rent: $925

1 Unit Available
2810 Whatley Avenue
2810 Whatley Avenue, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
Located just a few blocks from the Intercoastal Waterway. Open floor plan, wrap around porch, bright white kitchen, luxurious master suite, metal roof, walk to schools, shopping, dining & fishing.

1 Unit Available
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.

Paradise Park
1 Unit Available
16 Regent Drive
16 Regent Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Regent Drive in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

Paradise Park
1 Unit Available
111 Paradise Drive
111 Paradise Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1463 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath rental conveniently located off White Bluff Rd in Savannah.

LaRoche Park - Springhill - Daffin Heights
1 Unit Available
2374 Pinetree Road
2374 Pinetree Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
Renovated Cute & Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fenced in yard! Cute in closed screen porch with washer and dryer also owner has a lawnmower for the tenants as well! This cute house is a must see located near skidaway road, Savannah State close to

1 Unit Available
16 Shad River Road
16 Shad River Road, Wilmington Island, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Shad River Road in Wilmington Island. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
3231 Woodlawn Drive
3231 Woodlawn Drive, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3231 Woodlawn Drive in Thunderbolt. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
832 Dancy Avenue
832 Dancy Avenue, Vernonburg, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1299 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom slice of paradise on the marsh! Upper level covered porch to catch those marsh breezes. Den/study in addition to large living room and big eat-in kitchen gives you lots of living space.

1 Unit Available
113 Ladonna Drive
113 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
922 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath duplex on Wilmington Island! Freshly painted and great location across from May Howard school. Washer/dryer hookups in large laundry room. Large back yard with patio. Small pets considered. Contact us to schedule a showing.

East Savannah
1 Unit Available
2403 Bolling Street
2403 Bolling Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1135 sqft
Beautifully renovated light filled 2 bed/1 bath apartment on a quiet street offering parking, laundry room, expansive lawn, and more. This unit is located on the 2nd floor with a large screened in porch.

Nicholsville
1 Unit Available
137 Marsh Edge Ln
137 Marsh Edge Lane, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1307 sqft
Dramatic Sunset Views-Southside Marsh Bluff Neighborhood - Rent the home and the sunset is free....beautiful Western Marsh...front Home in convenient Marsh Bluff southside neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Skidaway Island, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Skidaway Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

