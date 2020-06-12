/
3 bedroom apartments
87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Skidaway Island, GA
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7 Longstreet Lane
7 Longstreet Lane, Skidaway Island, GA
Are you looking for a one-story, renovated home that's affordable and move-in ready in The Landings? You must see this light & bright, spacious home that's been beautifully updated in Marshwood at The Landings.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
35 Southerland Road
35 Southerland Road, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2378 sqft
This fabulous home is located in Plantation, situated on a lot with golf and lagoon views. It's on #17 Palmetto Course. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10 Lillibridge Crossing
10 Lillibridge Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3495 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, split floor plan home, with a spacious family room featuring custom built-ins, 10 FT smooth ceilings, wide hallways open to the large updated kitchen. Large bonus room over two car garage. Appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of Skidaway Island
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Victory Heights
5 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Windsor Forest
2 Units Available
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Oakdale
14 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Paradise Park
26 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1284 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nicholsville
1 Unit Available
137 Marsh Edge Ln
137 Marsh Edge Lane, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1307 sqft
Dramatic Sunset Views-Southside Marsh Bluff Neighborhood - Rent the home and the sunset is free....beautiful Western Marsh...front Home in convenient Marsh Bluff southside neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2510 Nottingham Drive
2510 Nottingham Drive, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
2510 Nottingham Drive Available 06/17/20 Available June 17th - Available June 17th!!! Great Single Story Home Located in Midtown Savannah. Too Much Character to mention it all.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
332 Mapmaker Lane
332 Mapmaker Lane, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1016 sqft
Battery Point Plantation - This Whitemarsh Island house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen is furnished with a stove and refrigerator and overlooks the dining area and living room. Fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home isa 3 bedroom/2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7712 Johnny Mercer
7712 Johnny Mercer Boulevard, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1216 sqft
**Available now** Wilmington Island, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with Fenced backyard on Johnny Mercer - This 1216 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Wilma Street
1110 Wilma Avenue, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1791 sqft
1110 Wilma Ave Rent - $1650 Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath. LARGE living room. New carpet throughout living room and bedrooms. Large brick wood burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Colonial Oaks
1 Unit Available
922 Old Mill Road
922 Old Mill Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1998 sqft
922 Old Mill Road $1450 BR, 2BA House in Coffee Bluff! New Paint Inside and Out! Wood lamintate in living room, dining room, family room! Carpet in Oversized Bonus Room! Fireplace! Large Fenced Yard! W/D Hook-ups! New Countertops! New Blinds
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Nicholsville
1 Unit Available
116 Oak Pointe Trail
116 Oak Pointe Trail, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1341 sqft
116 Oak Pointe Trail Savannah, GA 31419 Beautiful Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! Great Location in the very desirable Coffee Bluff area of Southside Savannah! Big 2-car Garage! Located minutes to HAAF and Coffee Bluff Marina! Fireplace! Eat-in
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2810 Whatley Avenue
2810 Whatley Avenue, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
Located just a few blocks from the Intercoastal Waterway. Open floor plan, wrap around porch, bright white kitchen, luxurious master suite, metal roof, walk to schools, shopping, dining & fishing.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Paradise Park
1 Unit Available
111 Paradise Drive
111 Paradise Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1463 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath rental conveniently located off White Bluff Rd in Savannah.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Savannah State - Glynwood
1 Unit Available
2226 Vicksburg Drive
2226 Vicksburg Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2226 Vicksburg Drive in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
16 Shad River Road
16 Shad River Road, Wilmington Island, GA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Shad River Road in Wilmington Island. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Windsor Forest
1 Unit Available
323 Sharondale Road
323 Sharondale Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 323 Sharondale Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Colonial Oaks
1 Unit Available
255 Bordeaux Lane
255 Bordeaux Lane, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1571 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 255 Bordeaux Lane in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3231 Woodlawn Drive
3231 Woodlawn Drive, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3231 Woodlawn Drive in Thunderbolt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Paradise Park
1 Unit Available
16 Regent Drive
16 Regent Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Regent Drive in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1429 East 48th Street
1429 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1655 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath house in Parkside near Daffin Park. Contact us to schedule a showing.
