Home
/
Senoia, GA
/
733 Stallings Rd Apt L
Last updated October 4 2019 at 9:40 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
733 Stallings Rd Apt L
733 Stallings Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
733 Stallings Road, Senoia, GA 30276
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom brick apartments with 2 bathrooms close to downtown Senoia. Large kitchen, all kitchen appliances included. Best deal in Senoia!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 733 Stallings Rd Apt L have any available units?
733 Stallings Rd Apt L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Senoia, GA
.
Is 733 Stallings Rd Apt L currently offering any rent specials?
733 Stallings Rd Apt L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Stallings Rd Apt L pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 Stallings Rd Apt L is pet friendly.
Does 733 Stallings Rd Apt L offer parking?
No, 733 Stallings Rd Apt L does not offer parking.
Does 733 Stallings Rd Apt L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Stallings Rd Apt L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Stallings Rd Apt L have a pool?
No, 733 Stallings Rd Apt L does not have a pool.
Does 733 Stallings Rd Apt L have accessible units?
No, 733 Stallings Rd Apt L does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Stallings Rd Apt L have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Stallings Rd Apt L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Stallings Rd Apt L have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Stallings Rd Apt L does not have units with air conditioning.
