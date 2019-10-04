All apartments in Senoia
733 Stallings Rd Apt L
733 Stallings Rd Apt L

733 Stallings Road · No Longer Available
Location

733 Stallings Road, Senoia, GA 30276

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom brick apartments with 2 bathrooms close to downtown Senoia. Large kitchen, all kitchen appliances included. Best deal in Senoia!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

