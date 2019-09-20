All apartments in Senoia
Find more places like 455 Southridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Senoia, GA
/
455 Southridge
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

455 Southridge

455 Southridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

455 Southridge, Senoia, GA 30276

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Southern Charm Rental in Senoia with golf cart path access to downtown Senoia! 3 Bedroom PLUS a Bonus Room, Two Full Bath and a Half Guest Bath on the Main. Large Fenced Yard in a Cul De Sac! Front Porch to sip Tea and enjoy life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Southridge have any available units?
455 Southridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Senoia, GA.
What amenities does 455 Southridge have?
Some of 455 Southridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Southridge currently offering any rent specials?
455 Southridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Southridge pet-friendly?
No, 455 Southridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Senoia.
Does 455 Southridge offer parking?
Yes, 455 Southridge offers parking.
Does 455 Southridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Southridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Southridge have a pool?
No, 455 Southridge does not have a pool.
Does 455 Southridge have accessible units?
No, 455 Southridge does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Southridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Southridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 455 Southridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 Southridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAFairburn, GAIrondale, GAGriffin, GAUnion City, GA
Lovejoy, GARiverdale, GAHampton, GAJonesboro, GACollege Park, GAForest Park, GAMorrow, GAEast Point, GAHapeville, GALocust Grove, GAGresham Park, GALaGrange, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University