455 Southridge

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Southern Charm Rental in Senoia with golf cart path access to downtown Senoia! 3 Bedroom PLUS a Bonus Room, Two Full Bath and a Half Guest Bath on the Main. Large Fenced Yard in a Cul De Sac! Front Porch to sip Tea and enjoy life!