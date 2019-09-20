Southern Charm Rental in Senoia with golf cart path access to downtown Senoia! 3 Bedroom PLUS a Bonus Room, Two Full Bath and a Half Guest Bath on the Main. Large Fenced Yard in a Cul De Sac! Front Porch to sip Tea and enjoy life!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 455 Southridge have any available units?
455 Southridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Senoia, GA.
What amenities does 455 Southridge have?
Some of 455 Southridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Southridge currently offering any rent specials?
455 Southridge is not currently offering any rent specials.