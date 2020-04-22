Lovely 4 bedroom ranch home with screened porch. New lvp floors. Spacious kitchen with island and all appliances. Split bedroom plan. 3 bedrooms on the main and a large bonus room upstairs. Tile baths. fenced yard. Walk to downtown Senoia.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 240 Willow Dell have any available units?
240 Willow Dell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Senoia, GA.
