240 Willow Dell

240 Willow Dell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

240 Willow Dell Drive, Senoia, GA 30276

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom ranch home with screened porch. New lvp floors. Spacious kitchen with island and all appliances. Split bedroom plan. 3 bedrooms on the main and a large bonus room upstairs. Tile baths. fenced yard. Walk to downtown Senoia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Willow Dell have any available units?
240 Willow Dell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Senoia, GA.
What amenities does 240 Willow Dell have?
Some of 240 Willow Dell's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Willow Dell currently offering any rent specials?
240 Willow Dell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Willow Dell pet-friendly?
No, 240 Willow Dell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Senoia.
Does 240 Willow Dell offer parking?
Yes, 240 Willow Dell offers parking.
Does 240 Willow Dell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Willow Dell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Willow Dell have a pool?
No, 240 Willow Dell does not have a pool.
Does 240 Willow Dell have accessible units?
No, 240 Willow Dell does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Willow Dell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Willow Dell has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Willow Dell have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Willow Dell does not have units with air conditioning.
