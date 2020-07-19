All apartments in Scottdale
Find more places like 973 VERDI Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottdale, GA
/
973 VERDI Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

973 VERDI Way

973 Verdi Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

973 Verdi Way, Scottdale, GA 30021
Scottdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice ITP ranch with updated white kit w/granite and 2 updated baths. Quiet street! Home can be a 3/3 with a separate den or can flex as a 4/3. Fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors. Full sized washer/dryer.Really nice home. Really noice home. 2 minutes to I-285 and close to convenient to Decatur, Farmers market and Northlake. Minimum 680 credit score with household income of 4X rent required. Minimum 1 year lease. No section 8. One pet considered on a case by case basis with a pet fee. No big dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 VERDI Way have any available units?
973 VERDI Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 973 VERDI Way have?
Some of 973 VERDI Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 973 VERDI Way currently offering any rent specials?
973 VERDI Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 VERDI Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 973 VERDI Way is pet friendly.
Does 973 VERDI Way offer parking?
Yes, 973 VERDI Way offers parking.
Does 973 VERDI Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 973 VERDI Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 VERDI Way have a pool?
No, 973 VERDI Way does not have a pool.
Does 973 VERDI Way have accessible units?
No, 973 VERDI Way does not have accessible units.
Does 973 VERDI Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 973 VERDI Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 973 VERDI Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 973 VERDI Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottdale Apartments with GaragesScottdale Apartments with Parking
Scottdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GA
Union City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College