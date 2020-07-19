973 VERDI Way

Amenities
Nice ITP ranch with updated white kit w/granite and 2 updated baths. Quiet street! Home can be a 3/3 with a separate den or can flex as a 4/3. Fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors. Full sized washer/dryer.Really nice home. Really noice home. 2 minutes to I-285 and close to convenient to Decatur, Farmers market and Northlake. Minimum 680 credit score with household income of 4X rent required. Minimum 1 year lease. No section 8. One pet considered on a case by case basis with a pet fee. No big dogs.