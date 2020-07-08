Rent Calculator
All apartments in Scottdale
Find more places like 784 Valley Brook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottdale, GA
/
784 Valley Brook Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
784 Valley Brook Road
784 Valley Brook Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottdale
See all
Greater Valley Brook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
784 Valley Brook Rd, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled 2/2 with Bonus room to be used as office or guest room, New hardwood floors, counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances..Ready for move in ...Perfect for CDC/Emory.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 784 Valley Brook Road have any available units?
784 Valley Brook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottdale, GA
.
What amenities does 784 Valley Brook Road have?
Some of 784 Valley Brook Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 784 Valley Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
784 Valley Brook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 Valley Brook Road pet-friendly?
No, 784 Valley Brook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottdale
.
Does 784 Valley Brook Road offer parking?
Yes, 784 Valley Brook Road offers parking.
Does 784 Valley Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 784 Valley Brook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 Valley Brook Road have a pool?
No, 784 Valley Brook Road does not have a pool.
Does 784 Valley Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 784 Valley Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 784 Valley Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 784 Valley Brook Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 784 Valley Brook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 784 Valley Brook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
