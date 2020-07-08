784 Valley Brook Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Newly remodeled 2/2 with Bonus room to be used as office or guest room, New hardwood floors, counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances..Ready for move in ...Perfect for CDC/Emory.