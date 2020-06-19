Rent Calculator
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
696 Cool Hollow Drive
696 Cool Hollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
696 Cool Hollow Drive, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Immaculate Cottage. Private Lot. Fenced Backyard. Hardwood floors. Open Kitchen/Great Room. Skylights. Screened porch. 5 minutes to North DeKalb Mall & shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 696 Cool Hollow Drive have any available units?
696 Cool Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Scottdale, GA
.
What amenities does 696 Cool Hollow Drive have?
Some of 696 Cool Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 696 Cool Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
696 Cool Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 Cool Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 696 Cool Hollow Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Scottdale
.
Does 696 Cool Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 696 Cool Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 696 Cool Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 696 Cool Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 Cool Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 696 Cool Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 696 Cool Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 696 Cool Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 696 Cool Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 696 Cool Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 696 Cool Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 696 Cool Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
