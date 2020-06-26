3659 Lantern Crest Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground garage

This elegant town home has an open feel to the main level including living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen. Hardwood floors can be found in the entry and kitchen. Two sliding glass doors open onto a large, private patio. There is a half bath on the lower level as well. All of the bedrooms are upstairs including a spacious master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. There are two additional roomy bedrooms on this level along with a second full bathroom. Also upstairs, right where you need it, is the laundry closet. No pets. No section 8.