Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:43 AM

3659 Lantern Crest Cv

3659 Lantern Crest Cove · No Longer Available
Location

3659 Lantern Crest Cove, Scottdale, GA 30079
Scottdale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This elegant town home has an open feel to the main level including living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen. Hardwood floors can be found in the entry and kitchen. Two sliding glass doors open onto a large, private patio. There is a half bath on the lower level as well. All of the bedrooms are upstairs including a spacious master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. There are two additional roomy bedrooms on this level along with a second full bathroom. Also upstairs, right where you need it, is the laundry closet. No pets. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3659 Lantern Crest Cv have any available units?
3659 Lantern Crest Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 3659 Lantern Crest Cv have?
Some of 3659 Lantern Crest Cv's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3659 Lantern Crest Cv currently offering any rent specials?
3659 Lantern Crest Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3659 Lantern Crest Cv pet-friendly?
No, 3659 Lantern Crest Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 3659 Lantern Crest Cv offer parking?
Yes, 3659 Lantern Crest Cv offers parking.
Does 3659 Lantern Crest Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3659 Lantern Crest Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3659 Lantern Crest Cv have a pool?
No, 3659 Lantern Crest Cv does not have a pool.
Does 3659 Lantern Crest Cv have accessible units?
No, 3659 Lantern Crest Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 3659 Lantern Crest Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3659 Lantern Crest Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 3659 Lantern Crest Cv have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3659 Lantern Crest Cv has units with air conditioning.
