3159 Stonewyck Pl

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in great location. Close to CDC, Emory, & Agnes Scott. A couple miles from 285, 10min to downtown Decatur, & 5min to DeKalb Farmers Market. Shopping & restaurants a couple min away. Hardwood floor on main. Chef's kitchen w/ lots of storage, S/S refrigerator, oven & microwave. Double sided fireplace in living/dining rooms. Huge master suite w/ sitting area. Laundry room incl washer/dryer. Exterior entry to downlevel suite w/ private bath. Great roommate plan. Private & wooded backyard. Parking garage. Great safe & quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood in a convenient location.